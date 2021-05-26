SPE Workshop: Digital Strategies and Data Analytics - Subsurface to Operations
8 - 10 June 2021 | Virtual
The SPE Virtual Workshop: Digital Strategies and Data Analytics–Subsurface to Operations will focus on leveraging the power of analytics and showcase how companies have successfully integrated analytic methods and workflows into their digital journeys.
The Oil and Gas industry is solving a wide range of high-stakes business problems, optimizing cash flow and return on investment and increasing market value by rapidly embracing, adopting, evolving and advancing digital strategy.
How do we develop practical, applicable digital solutions to real-world business problems? What have operators learned from misguided digital strategies? What are the technological struggles and cultural obstacles hindering integration of analytics in existing workflows?
This workshop will deliver a series of presentations and facilitate insightful discussion on practical, applicable topics including analytics innovation, best practices, cultural shift, toolsets, and agile workflows.
Keynote Speaker: David Bowlby, Vice President Data and Analytics, OXY
Opening panel session: A Leadership View of Finding the Value in Analytics across the Industry
Panelists:
- David Bowlby, Vice President Data and Analytics, OXY
- Sheldon Wall, Manager Advanced Analytics, Suncor
- Chris Carlsen, VP, Engineering, Birchliff Energy
- Nick Wallat, Senior Manager, Development and Innovation at CNOOC International
- Sasha Schmick, Data Science and Analytics Manager, ConocoPhillips
- Moderator: Melanie Popp, Senior Manager, PwC Canada
The technical program has seven additional sessions featuring thought leaders and analytics professionals at the front lines of industry's digital transformation. This will be a unique occasion to study how companies are surmounting these problems. You'll hear from speakers representing the following companies
- AMII
- ARC Resource
- Birchcliff Energy
- Cenovus
- Chevron
- CNOOC International
- ConocoPhillips Norway
- Corva
- EPAM
- geoLogic
- McDaniel
- Ovintiv
- OXY
- Peloton Frac
- Petronas Canada
- PwC Canada
- SensorUp
- Suncor
- TransAlta
- Trax Electronics
- University of Calgary
View the TECHNICAL PROGRAM for more details.
Two virtual training courses will be held the day before and after the workshop:
Application of Machine Learning in the Unconventional Tight/Shale Reservoir Development
07 June 2021 | Virtual [MDT, UTC-6]
Instructor: Nancy Chen
Fundamentals of Machine Learning and Data Science for the Oil and Gas Industry
11 June 2021 | Virtual [MDT, UTC-6]
Instructor: Marcelo Guarido
