SPE Workshop: Digital Strategies and Data Analytics - Subsurface to Operations

8 - 10 June 2021 | Virtual

The SPE Virtual Workshop: Digital Strategies and Data Analytics–Subsurface to Operations will focus on leveraging the power of analytics and showcase how companies have successfully integrated analytic methods and workflows into their digital journeys.

The Oil and Gas industry is solving a wide range of high-stakes business problems, optimizing cash flow and return on investment and increasing market value by rapidly embracing, adopting, evolving and advancing digital strategy.

How do we develop practical, applicable digital solutions to real-world business problems? What have operators learned from misguided digital strategies? What are the technological struggles and cultural obstacles hindering integration of analytics in existing workflows?

This workshop will deliver a series of presentations and facilitate insightful discussion on practical, applicable topics including analytics innovation, best practices, cultural shift, toolsets, and agile workflows.

Keynote Speaker: David Bowlby, Vice President Data and Analytics, OXY

Opening panel session: A Leadership View of Finding the Value in Analytics across the Industry

Panelists:

David Bowlby, Vice President Data and Analytics, OXY

Sheldon Wall, Manager Advanced Analytics, Suncor

Chris Carlsen, VP, Engineering, Birchliff Energy

Nick Wallat, Senior Manager, Development and Innovation at CNOOC International

Sasha Schmick, Data Science and Analytics Manager, ConocoPhillips

Moderator: Melanie Popp, Senior Manager, PwC Canada

The technical program has seven additional sessions featuring thought leaders and analytics professionals at the front lines of industry's digital transformation. This will be a unique occasion to study how companies are surmounting these problems. You'll hear from speakers representing the following companies

AMII

ARC Resource

Birchcliff Energy

Cenovus

Chevron

CNOOC International

ConocoPhillips Norway

Corva

EPAM

geoLogic

McDaniel

Ovintiv

OXY

Peloton Frac

Petronas Canada

PwC Canada

SensorUp

Suncor

TransAlta

Trax Electronics

University of Calgary

Two virtual training courses will be held the day before and after the workshop:

Application of Machine Learning in the Unconventional Tight/Shale Reservoir Development

07 June 2021 | Virtual [MDT, UTC-6]

Instructor: Nancy Chen

Fundamentals of Machine Learning and Data Science for the Oil and Gas Industry

11 June 2021 | Virtual [MDT, UTC-6]

Instructor: Marcelo Guarido

