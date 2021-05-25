This session will discuss the converging factors driving action in methane emissions management in Canada's oil and gas sector. Facing a new set of regulations, producers are looking for low-cost compliance tools. The solutions are available, and with continued collaboration between these organizations and others Canada can continue to drive emissions reduction activities through innovation and action.

About Milos' presentation: To meet the goal set out by the Provincial Government and achieve equivalency with the Federal Government, the AER developed and updated regulatory requirements to regulate methane emissions. The requirements address the primary sources of methane emissions from Alberta's upstream oil and gas industry: fugitive emissions and venting, which includes emissions from compressors, pneumatic devices, and glycol dehydrators. The requirements also focus on improved measurement, monitoring, and reporting of methane emissions. This presentation will discuss the regulations, the updates and touch on what this will mean for future compliance.

About Jackson's presentation: The Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance will discuss how its members are positioned to service regulatory compliance activities in methane management. With a focus on detection, quantification, and mitigation, MELA technology and service providers support industry with their reduction ambitions and can help companies unlock the multiple government funding mechanisms in existence today. Jackson will discuss this funding landscape in detail and further discuss some of the innovative initiatives ongoing today where organizations throughout the eco-system are collaborating to drive world class performance.

A CSUR Technical Webinar proudly sponsored by Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

PRESENTERS: Milos Krnjaja, Senior Technical Advisor - Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) and Jackson Hegland, Executive Director - Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance (MELA)

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, June 01, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability)