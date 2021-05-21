Increased Services Pricing Remains Key For OFS In Q1; Firms Deal With Attracting Workers

The importance of pricing was a sentiment expressed by several oilfield services companies while reporting their first quarter financial and operational results.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more