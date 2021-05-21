Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 2

The U.S. rig count is up two rigs from last week to 455, with oil rigs up four to 356, gas rigs down one to 99, and miscellaneous rigs down one to zero, according to Baker Hughes.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more