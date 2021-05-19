CanOils Data: Montney Deals Announced In 2021

Source: CanOils M&A database.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Topaz Energy Corp. were involved in the latest Montney deals of 2021 this week, following on from PETRONAS upping its stake in JAPEX Montney by 10 per cent last week.

CanOils data shows that it has been a very busy M&A year in the Montney so far.

The Montney has now seen a greater deal value in 2021 already than the past three years combined, noted Eoin Coyne, senior M&A analyst at CanOils, citing its M&A data.

While this is mainly thanks to the $4.7 billion merger between ARC Resources Ltd.-Seven Generations Energy Ltd., Coyne points out that 2021 is still seeing a significant jump in deal values for the formation.

“The $500 million in new deals announced by Tourmaline and Topaz this week takes Montney totals for 2021 to just over $1.1 billion overall, excluding ARC-Seven Generations, in just over five months. 2019 and 2020 only saw around $800 million and $1.1 billion over the entire 12 months, respectively.”