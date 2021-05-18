Tourmaline Lifts Spending Guidance Following String Of NEBC Deals

Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s full-year EP capital guidance has been increased to $1.19 billion from $1.075 billion following a spate of deals in the Montney.

