Topaz Picks Up Royalty And Infrastructure Assets In NEBC Montney And Marten Hills Clearwater

Topaz Energy Corp. announced definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp. for the purchase of gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 535,000 gross acres in the NEBC Montney and working interest ownership in Tourmaline's Gundy infrastructure which is supported by a 10-year fixed take-or-pay commitment, for total cash consideration of $245 million.

