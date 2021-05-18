Licence Count Rises In April

Operators licensed 275 wells last month, up 91 per cent from 144 wells authorized in April 2020, when permitting hit the skids due to the plunge in oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the OPEC-Russia price war.

