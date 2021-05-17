Marchand To Retire As TC Energy’s CFO

Don Marchand, TC Energy Corporation’s executive vice-president, strategy and corporate development and chief financial officer, will retire from the company on Nov. 1, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more