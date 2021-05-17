High Arctic Works to Convert Rig Fleet To Electric Drives

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. has spent more than a year on a practical process to convert existing Concord well servicing rigs to reliable, efficient and inexpensive electric drives. The company now has a patent pending on the design and it plans to identify industry partners to further test the technology at a pilot site in 2021.

