Top 10 – Upstream Deals Focused Purely On SE Saskatchewan Assets 2017-2021

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announced a $93 million deal in southeast Saskatchewan this week that is projected to transform its portfolio from producing well under 1,000 boe/d in 2020 to over 7,500 boe/d in 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more