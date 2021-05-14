Pay Up: Trican And Other OFS Providers Need Better Pricing From Customers

Trican Well Service Ltd. plans to increase its pricing in the second half of 2021, says top brass, as the company simply cannot operate at current pricing levels if it wants to maintain a sustainable business.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more