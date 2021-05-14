Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 5

The U.S. rig count is up five rigs from last week to 453, with oil rigs up eight to 352, gas rigs down three to 100, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at one, according to Baker Hughes.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more