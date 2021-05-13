Storm Evaluating Capital Investment Increase

With the material improvement in commodity prices over the last six months, Storm Resources Ltd. is currently evaluating an increase to capital investment in the second half of 2021 for its liquids-rich natural gas operations in northeast B.C.’s Montney.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more