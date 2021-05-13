Saturn In ‘Transformational’ Light Oil Asset Acquisition

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has entered an arm’s-length definitive agreement to acquire assets in the Oxbow area of southeast Saskatchewan for $93 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more