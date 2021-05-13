Q&A With Gobind N. Khiani On Achieving Emissions Management Goals

We sat down with Gobind N. Khiani to talk about his upcoming course Emissions Management: Applicable Codes, Standards and Practices and why the timing is right for this crucial course.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more