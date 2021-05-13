Land Sale Highlights For Q1 2021 Reported In geoXPLORER

Land sales along a play fairway from the Cindy to Puskwa fields in northwest Alberta have been fairly active since 2018 (see map above), with the Q1 2021 land sales averaging $151.6/ha, reports the latest edition of the geoXPLORER newsletter.

“There is still a considerable amount of open Crown available between the Q1 Puskwa active drilling area and the Cindy field for the Wabamun,” says Maureen Stonehouse, P.Geol., geoXPLORER contributor. “Canamax Energy Ltd. has drilled one horizontal well and two multi-lateral (three legs) Wabamun wells offsetting the Q1 land sale with initial peak production rates of approximately 600-700 bbls/d of oil for the multi-lateral and 100-150 bbls/d for the single lateral.”

Highlights of Q1 2021 land sale activity across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin include:

Kakwa and Resthaven areas: Strathcona Resources Ltd. and Tourmaline Oil Corp. actively drilling the Wilrich A offsetting the Q1 land sales. Prolific gas wells capable of > 10 mmscf/d have been reported.

and actively drilling the Wilrich A offsetting the Q1 land sales. Prolific gas wells capable of > 10 mmscf/d have been reported. Resthaven area: Strathcona, Tourmaline and Whitecap Resources Inc. actively drilling the Dunvegan C shoreface and Dunvegan D channel systems.

actively drilling the Dunvegan C shoreface and Dunvegan D channel systems. Ante Creek area: Three parcels totalling 576 ha went for $1104/ha (north) to $2156/ha (south) for rights ~Surf to Montney; brokered in early 2021. Charlie Lake target suspected.

SW Saskatchewan helium permits: ~50,000 ha three-year helium permits were picked up in January by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources (no price reported).

The geoXPLORER newsletter leverages the capabilities of geoLOGIC systems ltd.’s data, software and analytical tools to track and monitor industry activity, generate new ideas and build exploration assessments within the WCSB.

Access to geoXPLORER provides subscribers with insights into trends within plays, as well as the means to use these insights within their own workflows. For more information, please email info@geologic.com.

Note: The geoXPLORER newsletter is for educational purposes only, and is not intended to be a source of exploration, drilling or engineering advice.