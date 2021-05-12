OFS Labour Series, Part 3: How New ‘Green’ Resources Help, Hinder Labour Issues In the Energy Sector

While resources such as hydrogen, helium and geothermal will benefit oilfield service firms, as well as support the sustainable energy story in the future, none of their developments are yet mature enough to sustain even one crew for a year, and therefore they are not yet ready to provide the sort of sustainability workers would like to see in the industry, says Duncan Au, president and chief executive officer of CWC Energy Services Corp.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more