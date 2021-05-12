Freehold Drilling Activity Down From Last Year, But Flat Sequentially; Clearwater Most Active

In total, 111 (3.9 net) wells were drilled on Freehold Royalties Ltd.'s royalty lands in Q1-2021, a 37 per cent decline on a gross measure versus the same period in 2020 but flat when compared to Q4-2020.

