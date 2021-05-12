Crescent Point Moves Swiftly To Integrate New Kaybob Duvernay Assets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it is moving quickly to integrate the company’s newly acquired Duvernay assets into its operations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more