Ensign Starts To See Rate Increases; Firm Ran Fewer Rigs In Q1 Than Previously Anticipated

Ensign Energy Services Inc. has been raising its rates coming out of spring breakup by $1,000 per day, says Bob Geddes, president and chief operating officer, and the oilfield services company is talking with clients about possibly increasing rates by $2,000 per day going into the fall.
