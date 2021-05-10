Despite Few Details, Cenovus Still Engaging On The Asset Divestiture Front

While Cenovus Energy Inc. management has offered few details on the progress being made on the company’s asset divestiture efforts, CEO Alex Pourbaix says that shouldn’t be misconstrued as inaction and the company is continuing the process of investigating potential opportunities behind closed doors.
