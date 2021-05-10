Attracting Crews An Ongoing OFS Challenge, Says Ensign Head; Firm Sees Q1 2021 Net Loss

For Ensign Energy Services Inc., Canada remains one of the most challenged areas both geopolitically and due to continuing COVID-19 issues, as well as in terms of securing a skilled workforce, says top brass.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more