Hillcrest Petroleum Rebrands As Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. has rebranded itself as Hillcrest Energy Technologies, Ltd., choosing an identity more representative of the company’s dedication to transitioning from fossil fuel production to cleantech innovation and IP development.

