Fully Funded, Lithium Producer In Final Drive To Commercialize Oilfield Extraction Technology

On the heels of an aggregate total funding of $14.3 million through three capital raises over the past four months, E3 Metals Corp.’s primary focus is to demonstrate the continual scale-up of its proprietary oilfield brine lithium extraction technology as it drives toward commercial production in 2024-2025.

