Blackheath, Wolverine Energy Close Subscription Receipt Financing By Green Impact Operating

Blackheath Resources Inc. and Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. closed the brokered private placement of subscription receipts of Green Impact Operating Corp. for aggregate gross consideration of $100 million.

