SSE Thermal And Equinor In Hydrogen And Carbon Capture Projects

Equinor and SSE Thermal unveiled plans to jointly develop two first-of-a-kind, low-carbon power stations in the U.K.’s Humber region, comprising one of the U.K.’s first power stations with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, and what the companies said is the world’s first 100 per cent hydrogen-fuelled power station.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more