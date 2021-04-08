B.C. Oil And Gas Commission CEO Retiring

The BC Oil and Gas Commission’s (OGC) longest serving commissioner and CEO, Paul Jeakins, is retiring at the end of his second term on Oct. 27, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more