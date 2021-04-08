Argentina And The Vaca Muerta — CSUR Technical Webinar #2 — April 20, 2021

Argentina is the eight largest country in the world by area and contains one of the largest shale opportunities outside of North America. The Vaca Muerta shale hosts the second largest shale gas resource and fourth largest shale oil resource in the world. It has a significant impact on the economy and was 25% of the total oil production and 22% of the gas production in Argentina at the end of 2020.

This presentation will cover a broad range of topics associated with the Vaca Muerta and will include an overview of the geology, reservoir, geomechanics, the players, activity, drilling, completions, production and some of ongoing geotechnical work that aims to maximise the value from the assets.

