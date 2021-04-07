Considering Ethical, Legal And Practical Implications Of Mandatory Vaccinations

Can employers mandate COVID-19 vaccinations upon the workforce? It is a question for which some clients have sought legal advice from Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark LLP, although no clients in the energy sector or elsewhere have yet tried to implement such mandatory policies, says Loretta Bouwmeester, Calgary-based partner for the law firm.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more