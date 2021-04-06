Worksite Clinics: Experts Consider How Employers Can Encourage Staff To Get Vaccinated

As employers in the energy sector and elsewhere try to determine what policies and incentives they might use to get employees to voluntarily take the COVID-19 vaccines, co-ordinating workplace vaccination clinics may provide a possible opportunity, says Loretta Bouwmeester, partner at Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark LLP

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more