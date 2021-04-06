Royal Helium’s Initial Testing Confirms Economic Helium Concentrations At Climax

Royal Helium Ltd. says that initial gas sample test results have returned elevated and economic levels of helium concentration from multiple formations at the Climax helium project, with tests returning levels ranging from 0.33 per cent to 0.94 per cent from the Deadwood, Souris River and Duperow formations.

