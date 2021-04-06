Questerre And ZEG Power Sign Letter Of Intent For Blue Hydrogen

Questerre Energy Corporation signed a letter of intent (LOI) with ZEG Power AS, a private Norwegian company, to evaluate their blue hydrogen technology for the company’s clean tech energy project in Quebec.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more