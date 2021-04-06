API Study Highlights ‘Valuable Trading Relationship’ Of Petroleum Liquids Between Canada-U.S.

A new report commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and released today reinforces the “valuable trading relationship” in petroleum liquids between Canada and the United States, says a top API official.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more