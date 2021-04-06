2021 Guidance Update: Kenney’s Keen On CCUS, Potential For Field Work

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gave participants of the recent Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC) annual general meeting and virtual town hall “a little heads up to stay tuned for what will be very good news in the upcoming federal budget” for Alberta’s energy sector in terms of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

