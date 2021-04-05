Whitecap Continues M&A Moves With $300-Million Deal For Montney Assets

Whitecap Resources Inc. announced an agreement this morning to indirectly acquire Kicking Horse Oil & Gas Ltd., a privately held indirect subsidiary of Quantum Energy Partners, for aggregate consideration of $300 million.

