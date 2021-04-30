Pipestone Energy Renews $225 Million Reserve-Based Loan

Pipestone Energy Corp. has renewed and extended its reserve-based loan with its syndicate of banks, re-affirming its borrowing base at $225 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more