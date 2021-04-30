Imperial Posts Strong Q1 Results, Kearl Continues To Excel

While demand has rebounded considerably, the lingering effects of the weak 2020 business environment have continued to have a negative impact on financial results in 2021 when compared to periods prior to the pandemic, says Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more