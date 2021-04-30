Enerplus Closes Acquisition Of Williston Basin Assets

Enerplus Corporation has closed its previously announced acquisition of Williston Basin assets from Hess Corporation for a total cash purchase price of US$312 million, subject to normal purchase price adjustments.

