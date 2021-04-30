Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 2

The U.S. rig count is up two from last week to 440 with oil rigs down one to 342, gas rigs up two to 96, and miscellaneous rigs up one to two, weekly data from Baker Hughes show.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more