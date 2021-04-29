Whitecap ‘Actively Participating’ In Low-Carbon Opportunities, New Energy

Whitecap Resources Inc. will remain a fossil fuel growth and dividend company, heard this morning’s first quarter conference call, but it is also “actively participating” in low-carbon opportunities.

