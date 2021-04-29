Whitecap Achieves Strong Q1, Completing Acquisitions And Integrating People

Whitecap Resources Inc. enjoyed improved financial and operational results, and record production, for Q1 2021 says top brass, as operational execution and seamless integration of recent acquisitions continued to drive performance.

