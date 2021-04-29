Vermilion Q1 Activity Focused On Mannville

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 drilling campaign was focused on condensate-rich Mannville natural gas wells in west-central Alberta, where the company drilled 10 (9.7 net) wells and completed 15 (14.7 net) wells during the first quarter.

