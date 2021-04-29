U.S.’s OPEC Crude Imports Fall, Canada’s Share Soars To 61%: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports from Canada more than doubled to an average of 3.6 million bbls/d between 2005 and 2020 and as a result Canada’s share of total U.S. crude oil imports also increased, reaching a record-high share of 61 per cent in 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) said in an April 28 release.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.