U.S.’s OPEC Crude Imports Fall, Canada’s Share Soars To 61%: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports from Canada more than doubled to an average of 3.6 million bbls/d between 2005 and 2020 and as a result Canada’s share of total U.S. crude oil imports also increased, reaching a record-high share of 61 per cent in 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) said in an April 28 release.

