Tamarack Valley Receives Consent For Anegada Deal

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. has received written consents from shareholders holding a majority of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tamarack approving the company's previously announced acquisition of Anegada Oil Corp. ​​​​​​​

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more