Lauerman: Lessons From Saudi Arabia Series Part 2 – Focus On Blue Hydrogen

In Part 1 of this two-part series, I looked at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) strategy to diversify the Saudi economy, his government’s evolving tactics to monetize its oil and gas resources, and identified both positive and negative lessons Alberta could learn from their efforts over the past five years.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more