GeoVerra Achieves High Score On COR Audit, Reports Zero Lost Time

GeoVerra says it continues to demonstrate its commitment to working safety on, and off, the job site, noting the results of two important metrics: it received an outstanding score on the Certificate of Recognition (COR) audit, and the company reports zero lost time with over a million working hours.

The external COR auditor said GeoVerra — one of Canada’s largest surveying and geomatics firms — achieved the three-year certificate of recognition Health and Safety Program audit endorsement for Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario operations with an audit score of 96 per cent, the company noted.

“GeoVerra should be proud of the impressive amount of work that has been done in implementing safety into every aspect of the company’s operations since its inception less than a year ago,” the COR auditor said.

The scope of the audit was based on a review of directive and operational HSE documents and virtual interviews from senior and middle managers, supervisors and workers.

Observational visits were not included due to COVID-19.

“Our safety program doesn’t stop at implementation; the growth and improvement of the program depend on engagement and feedback from the entire team,” said Jen Alain, director of GeoVerra’s HSE team.

While please with the score, Alain said the company recognizes it’s a dynamic program and requires continuous improvement.

“Employee engagement and continuous communication not only improve our safety processes but it extends to other departments, too,” Alain noted. “By building a community and environment that embraces change and open conversations, we see success in all areas of the organization, which is ultimately passed on to our clients and partners.”

The company’s B.C. COR expires on July 24, 2023.