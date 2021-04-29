Enerplus Transitions Bank Credit Facility To US$900 Million Sustainability-Linked Facility

Enerplus Corporation has increased and extended its senior, unsecured bank credit facility to US$900 million with a maturity date of Oct. 31, 2025, incorporating sustainability-linked performance targets to establish a sustainability-linked credit facility with no changes to its existing pricing grid or covenant package.

