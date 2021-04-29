CER Approves Trans Mountain Request For Insurer Confidentiality

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has decided Trans Mountain has met the test found in the Canadian Energy Regulator Act for the company’s request to keep the names of its insurers confidential.

