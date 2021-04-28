Distinction Closes Simonette Asset Acquisition

Distinction Energy Corp. has closed, together with Kiwetinohk Resources Corp., a $335 million acquisition (including $15 million in potential contingent payments based on future commodity prices) of certain interests in the Simonette area of northwest Alberta.

